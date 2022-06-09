Seven rowhomes damaged after Harrisburg fire

Fire officials say, of the seven rowhomes left in various stages of destruction, three are significantly damaged.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Seven Harrisburg rowhomes are left in disrepair after a fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

Dauphin County's 911 dispatch says the fire started just before 3 p.m. at rowhomes near the corner of Berryhill and 15th Streets.

Fire officials say, of the seven rowhomes left in various stages of destruction, three are significantly damaged. The unit where the fire started partially collapsed in on itself, according to officials.

No one was injured in the incident.

While there is no word on the number of people displaced, the Red Cross is assisting victims.

Officials say crews arrived to the scene of the fire within two minutes of being dispatched.

Investigations into the cause of the fire and cost of the damages are ongoing.