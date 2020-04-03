'Serial child molestor' will serve 63-to-126 years in prison

Keith Hoffa was sentenced in Dauphin County Court after being convicted of a series of sexual abuse allegations dating back to the mid-1990s, prosecutors say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man convicted of multiple counts of child molestation dating from 2016 back to the mid-1990's was sentenced to 63 to 126 years in prison Wednesday in Dauphin County Court.

Keith Hoffa, described as a "serial child molester" by prosecutors, was sentenced by Dauphin County Judge Deborah Curcillo, who convicted him in March 2019.

Four of Hoffa's victims described the impact of Hoffa's abuse to Curcillo, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

One victim described how, like the writer of a book, she has edited his chapter out of her life story.

Six victims testified against Hoffa at trial, the DA's office said. One victim struggled to describe the pain of how he forcibly raped her when she was 12, according to the DA.

Another victim described how Hoffa indecently touched her when she was nine years old during a visit to his home, prosecutors say.

Hoffa, who was also convicted in 1998 of aggravated indecent assault of a minor, took the stand in his own defense during his trial, according to the DA.

During cross examination by Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean M. McCormack, Hoffa admitted to indecently touching a 14-year-old victim and forcing her to touch his genitals in 1998. But he refused to admit that his actions were for sexual gratification, according to the DA.

“(Hoffa) is the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing," said McCormick after Hoffa was sentenced. "He appears to be this nice helpful guy, but in reality he is the worst kind of sexual predator. He knows by society's rules, he legally is sexually violating his victims, but in his own mind he believes he is doing nothing wrong.