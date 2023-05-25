Susquehanna Township High School closed due to 'substantial' clean up from alleged senior prank

According to social media posts, some students hid inside the building overnight and performed acts of vandalism requiring "substantial clean up," officials said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A central Pennsylvania high school was closed on Thursday after a senior prank caused a "substantial clean up," the school district said.

The Susquehanna Township School District announced Thursday morning that the school would be closed, both to ensure the building could be cleaned up and "out of an abundance of caution."

According to reports being circulated on social media, a group of senior students at the high school hid inside the building following Awards Night ceremonies and vandalized the school.

Due to the substantial amount of clean-up required at the high school, the school district said it would close the building for in-person learning and other events.

The school district did not say whether the students responsible for the alleged acts of vandalism were identified, nor was there any word on what punishment, if any, the students would face.