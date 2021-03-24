Police investigating after second dead dog is found along Lower Paxton Township walking trail

It's the second time in less than a year that a dead dog was found in the area, and police say they believe the incidents are related.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are investigating after a dead dog was found on a walking trail near the 100 block of Oak Park Road.

It's the second time in less than a year that a dead dog was found in the same area, police say.

According to police, the body of the dog, a female adult pit bull, was discovered on Feb. 3 by a resident of the neighborhood. The dog was brown and white in color, police say.

Previously, on April 12, 2020, police say they responded to the same area for another dead dog -- a light brown female adult Pug.

Police say they believe the two incidents are related and are asking for help from the community in their investigation.

Investigators are working with an area animal protection agency regarding medical findings for both dogs, police say.