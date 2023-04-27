Perry County roofer charged with 18 violations of Pennsylvania Child Labor Laws

Samuel M. Lapp, owner of S&L Roofing, Gutters, & Siding, is accused of committing 18 violations, which carry a potential fine of $500 each, L&I officials said.

LIVERPOOL, Pa. — The owner of a Perry County roofing business has been accused of committing multiple violations of Pennsylvania Child Labor Laws, the state Department of Labor & Industry said Thursday.

Samuel M. Lapp, the owner of S&L Roofing, Gutters & Siding, was charged with employing two minors -- ages 12 and 15 -- on work projects in Dauphin County, the department said in a press release.

The minors were allegedly working on second-story roofs, the L&I investigation determined.

The alleged violations occurred in Lower Paxton and Susquehanna Township in March, according to criminal complaints filed by an L&I compliance inspector.

The criminal complaints detail 18 counts including allowing minors to work in hazardous occupations, particularly roofing, over several shifts and for extended hours, L&I said.

Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act prohibits children from working in hazardous occupations such as roofing. Lapp is also charged with violating Section 11 of the Child Labor Act by failing to maintain accurate employee records upon request by the L&I.

Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act protects the welfare and safety of young workers by regulating the employment of minors under 18. The law outlines maximum hours and permissible working times while prohibiting minors from working in hazardous occupations.

Minors under age 14 may not be employed or permitted to work in any occupation, except as golf caddies, delivering newspapers, as a youth sports official, in a performance, on farms or in domestic service in private homes.