Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign in need of volunteers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign is off to a slow start. The coronavirus pandemic has left more people in need of assistance, but fewer people to volunteer and less money donated.

This time of year the iconic bell stations and volunteer ringers are usually stationed outside stores across our area.

Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region usually fills its 400 volunteer spots and has a waiting list of people who want to volunteer, according to Kathy Anderson-Martin, director of resource development.

In 2020, though, the Red Kettle campaign joins a list of events changed by the pandemic.

Anderson-Martin said the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania has made many hesitant about going out in busy areas. Some volunteers who had already signed up then cancelled.

“We’ve had kettles that we could place. We just don’t have the [people] to put them out so they just don’t go out,” she said.

The Red Kettle campaign, which kicked off over the weekend, is already losing money due to a lack of volunteers.

“If you don’t have a bell ringer, then you don’t have a productive kettle,” Anderson-Martin said. “So that’s going to be a challenge.”

Need, meanwhile, has risen.

Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region usually serves 250,000 meals annually, Anderson-Martin said. Since March 16 of this year, it has already served 600,000 meals.

While students remain in virtual school, Salvation Army Harrisburg also offers safe, supervised care for kids from 20 schools in seven districts.

“So need is certainly there and not going away,” Anderson-Martin said.

The campaign runs through Christmas Eve.

Volunteer shifts are still available through Dec. 24. Volunteers can work up to two shifts per day. You can sign up here.