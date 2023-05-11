Swatara Township Police to close portion of 66th St. as part of Rutherford Fire Company's 100th-anniversary celebration

The fire company will celebrate 100 years of operation on Saturday. 66th St. will be closed from Somerset St. to Clearfield St. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., police said.

RUTHERFORD, Pa. — Swatara Township Police announced a road closure on Saturday while a local fire company celebrates its 100th year of operation.

The police department said a portion of 66th Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the Rutherford Fire Company hosts a 100th anniversary celebration.

There will be food trucks, bounce houses, hayrides, music, classic cars and fire trucks on display, the police department said.

To make the event safe for the community, 66th Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Somerset Street to Clearfield Street, according to police.

Locust Street from 64th Street to 67th Street will also be posted as a no-parking zone during the event, the police department said.