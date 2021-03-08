Runaway sheep spotted in Dauphin County

The sheep has been seen around Highspire for a week or so, police in the borough say. They're looking to reunite the animal with its owner.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a runaway sheep that has been spotted recently in a Dauphin County borough.

Highspire Police say the sheep has been spotted several times in and around the borough over the last week or so.

The animal has an orange or red tag on its ear, and remains at large, police say.

Police are asking the owner of the animal to contact them at (717) 558-6900, so they can attempt to get the animal back home.