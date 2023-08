The work will be performed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from August 14-17, according to Susquehanna Township Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A traffic detour will be in place next week on Roberts Valley Road in Dauphin County while workers perform maintenance on a railroad crossing, Susquehanna Township Police said.

