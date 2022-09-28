Delaware man charged with sexual assault in parking lot of Harrisburg Mall

Robert Acree, 35, was charged earlier this month, police say. The alleged sexual assault occurred on Aug. 6, according to Swatara Township Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County have charged a Delaware man with the rape of a Harrisburg woman in a parking lot outside the Harrisburg Mall.

Robert Acree, 35, of Bridgeville, DE has been charged with rape by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, and unlawful restraint in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on Aug. 6, according to Swatara Township Police.

Police say Acree and the victim met on Facebook and agreed to meet for lunch at a Mexican restaurant at the mall and later agreed to go to a nearby bar and a movie.

The victim showed text messages between her and Acree arranging the date and provided investigators with a physical description matching him.

During their lunch, the victim told police, Acree had "an attitude" and made numerous attempts to hug and kiss the victim.

In spite of this, police say, the victim agreed to accompany Acree to a bar. Once there, the victim said, Acree seemed "agitated," but the victim felt comfortable staying there because she was acquainted with the bartender.

While having drinks, the victim reported, Acree asked if she wanted to go to a park. The victim told him no because she believed Acree wanted to go there to have sex, police say.

The victim told police Acree then removed her shoe and tried to suck her toes at the bar, according to the complaint.

Acree and Perkins then went to see a movie, not knowing that the theater they picked was closed. The victim and Acree parked in the back of the parking lot, where the victim told police she and Acree engaged in consensual sexual contact in the back of Acree's vehicle.

After about five minutes, the victim reported, she wanted to end the encounter and told Acree several times to stop, but he ignored her. Acree then forced himself on the victim, the victim told police.

The victim reported she attempted to resist physically, but was unable to get Acree to stop. He eventually did so after 30 to 45 minutes when the victim began to cry, police say.

Acree then allowed the victim to leave his vehicle, giving back her phone and purse when asked, the victim reported.