Dauphin County

Harrisburg man indicted for escaping from residential reentry center earlier this year

Richard Thomas, 64, escaped from the Capitol Pavilion Residential Reentry Center on March 18 and remained at large until July 21, federal prosecutors said.
Credit: wpmt

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on charges that he escaped from a residential reentry center earlier this year.

Richard Thomas, 64, of Harrisburg, escaped from the Captiol Pavilion Residential Reentry Center on March 18, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Thomas remained free until he was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on July 21, Karam said.

If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a period of supervised release, and a fine, Karam said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William Behe is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

