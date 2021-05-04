Harrisburg man will serve 12 years for firearms, drug, witness tampering

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 28-year-old Harrisburg man will serve up to 12 years in prison after a sentencing hearing last week in U.S. Middle District Court.
Richard Earl Davis was sentenced on April 1 by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Wilson. He was charged with aiding and abetting the straw purchase of firearms, witness tampering, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.
Davis was involved in a conspiracy in which a person would purchase guns that were ultimately sold to other persons that were prohibited from possessing them, including felons and drug dealers, Brandler said.
After his arrest, Davis contacted a witness and told her how to testify at his upcoming bail hearing, Brandler said.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorneys James Clancy and Scott Ford prosecuted the case.