Harrisburg man will serve 12 years for firearms, drug, witness tampering

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 28-year-old Harrisburg man will serve up to 12 years in prison after a sentencing hearing last week in U.S. Middle District Court.

Richard Earl Davis was sentenced on April 1 by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Wilson. He was charged with aiding and abetting the straw purchase of firearms, witness tampering, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Davis was involved in a conspiracy in which a person would purchase guns that were ultimately sold to other persons that were prohibited from possessing them, including felons and drug dealers, Brandler said.

After his arrest, Davis contacted a witness and told her how to testify at his upcoming bail hearing, Brandler said.