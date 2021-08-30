Revolution changes schedule, Hersheypark closes Wednesday in anticipation of Ida's arrival in Central PA

The remnants of the hurricane are expected to bring heavy rains to our area Wednesday afternoon.

YORK, Pa. — Note: The video is from August 30.

As Central Pennsylvania braces for the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday, local baseball teams and amusement parks are making schedule adjustments in anticipation of rainy weather.

Hersheypark announced it will close the park and Zoo America on Wednesday, while the York Revolution announced it will move Wednesday night's scheduled game against the Long Island Ducks to Tuesday, playing a seven-inning doubleheader on that day instead.

Much of Central PA is expected to see heavy rains on Wednesday as Ida moves through the area.

The Revolution will play the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader at 4 p.m.; gates will open at 3 p.m., the team said.

The doubleheader will be a single-admission event, the Revs added.

"With the Ducks visiting York for the last time this season and the unpredictable effects of the remnants of Ida, team officials elected to preemptively move Wednesday’s game up in the hopes of completing the three-game series," the team said in a press release. "Tickets for Wednesday’s game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2021 (based on availability), including the make-up doubleheader.

"Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS."

In addition to the park and Zoo America, Hersheypark said The Chocolatier, Milton's Ice Cream Parlor, the Sweeterie, and Hersheypark Supply Co. will also be closed on Wednesday.

Operations update for Wednesday, September 1. pic.twitter.com/w8tkoWUZdJ — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) August 30, 2021