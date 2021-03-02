Retired teacher says Dauphin County judicial center staffers violated her civil rights following 2019 DUI arrest

Katherine Bartol, 61, says in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that staffers "threatened, assaulted, and harassed" her after she was pulled over in April 2019.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former teacher from Northumberland County claims in a federal lawsuit filed this week that she was "threatened, assaulted, and harassed" while being processed for a DUI arrest at the Dauphin County Booking Center in 2019.

Katherine Bartol, 61, a retired teacher from Northumberland, filed the lawsuit in U.S. Middle District Court on Feb. 1. In it, she claims the abuse occurred in April 2019 after she was pulled over on suspicion of DUI by Steelton Police.

Bartol was stopped for driving at night without her headlights on, the lawsuit says. She claims she was driving home from visiting a gravely ill friend in Middletown prior to her arrest.

Bartol says in the lawsuit that she was not intoxicated, but was still affected at the time by injuries from a severe car crash she was involved in five months earlier. The injuries to her mouth made it difficult for her to take a breathalyzer test, so the officer took her into custody and transported her to Dauphin County's judicial center for a blood test, according to the lawsuit.

Once she was there, Bartol claims in the lawsuit, staffers at the judicial center "punched her and hit her" while performing a body search. The punches left "bruises on her legs and hip," she claims in the lawsuit.

Staffers also mocked the prayer cards and religious medals they discovered in her coat pocket, Bartol claims.

When they discovered two of her sick friend's pills in her coat pocket, Bartol says in the lawsuit, staffers accused her of dealing drugs.

Bartol says in the lawsuit that she attempted to explain that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and had sustained head injuries from her prior car crash, but staffers told her to "shut up and do what you're told."

She also claims she was accused of refusing to sign the consent form for a blood test, but says she was not allowed to read it first.

Bartol says she was "further degraded" by being forced to remove her shirt and lift up her bra during the search procedure. She claims a staffer told her "People like you hide drugs in their bras and I want to be sure you're not hiding any," the lawsuit says.

The judicial center staff would not allow her to make a phone call and continued to verbally harass her, Bartol claims.

One staffer allegedly told her "We hate people like you here. Shut the (expletive) up or I swear I'll beat the hell out of you and you'll never get out of here," according to the lawsuit.

The alleged treatment violated Bartol's constitutional rights, the lawsuit claims. Bartol is seeking unspecified damages for civil rights violations and on claims of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to court records, Bartol was admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program in December 2020, following her arrest. Under the terms of the ARD admission, Bartol must serve 12 months of probation, perform 60 hours of community service, and have her driver's license suspended for 30 days.