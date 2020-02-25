Retired Derry Township Police K9 Officer Chico has died, department says

Chico was a member of the Derry Township Police force from 2008 until his retirement last year, the department said

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Retired Derry Township Police Department K9 Officer Chico has died, the police department announced Tuesday.

Chico served with the Derry Township police force from 2008 until his retirement last year, the department said in a memorial post on its Facebook page. He and his handler, Sgt. Tony Clements, were trained and certified through Castle's K9 and North American Police Work Dog Association.

In addition to his duties with the police force, Chico was "very instrumental in the community engagement component of our department, and met many kids and adults within and outside of our community over the years," the department's post said.