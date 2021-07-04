Resurfacing work on 6.1-mile stretch of Route 22 between Harrisburg and Dauphin Borough to begin next week

The affected area is from Elmerton Avenue in Harrisburg to Route 225 in Dauphin. There will be overnight lane restrictions during the project.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Resurfacing work on a 6.1-mile stretch of Route 22 from Elmerton Avenue in Harrisburg to Route 225 in Dauphin Borough is expected to begin next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Work on this project includes concrete base repairs, concrete patching, milling, resurfacing, tree removal, guiderail updates, minor drainage, and other miscellaneous activities on Route 22 in Susquehanna and Middle Paxton townships, the City of Harrisburg, and Dauphin Borough, PennDOT said.

A section of Elmerton Avenue eastward from the intersection with Route 22 (Cameron Street) and the ramps at Interstate 81, Route 39 (Linglestown Road) and Route 443 will also be resurfaced during the project, PennDOT said.

The work is expected to begin with tree trimming and selective tree removal in the area on Wednesday, April 14, according to PennDOT. This work will be performed through the week from the Fishing Creek on-ramp to Dauphin Borough.

There will be short-term single lanes closures from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the trimming is performed, PennDOT said.

Work on the Route 22 mainline will begin on Sunday, April 18, according to PennDOT. The contractor will work each week from Sunday night through Thursday morning. There will be short-term single lane closures for concrete patching, PennDOT said.

Lane closures on westbound Route 22 will be nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., PennDOT said. Lane closures on eastbound Route 22 will be nightly from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All other lane restrictions will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., accordigng to PennDOT. Work initially will begin in the westbound lanes, with milling followed by concrete patching, PennDOT said.

Nighttime ramp detours are planned for future dates, which will be announced, PennDOT said.

Hempt Bros., Inc., of Camp Hill is the prime contractor on this $13,522,128 project.