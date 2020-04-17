Repair work on portion of Route 322 in Derry Township to begin Monday

Workers will begin an emergency project to replace a deteriorated pipe on Route 322 between Greenlee and Hockersville roads. Drivers should expect delays in the area

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that a contractor is scheduled to begin an emergency project to replace a deteriorated pipe on Route 322 (Governor Road) in Derry Township on Monday.

There will be temporary lane restrictions under daylight flagging on Governor Road between Greenlee Road and Hockersville Road, PennDOT said.

There also will be flagging on Cherry Drive at the intersection with Governor Road while the contractor replaces the pipe at the intersection.

There may be delays. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

JVI Group, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $357,309 project.