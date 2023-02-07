Newly renovated amphitheater reopens in Dauphin County

The Dauphin County Heroes Grove Amphitheater reopened just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, allowing for weekend celebrations to take place.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in Dauphin County unveiled the newly renovated Heroes Grove, just in time for the Fourth of July!

Crowds gathered to celebrate Independence Day at the Dauphin County Heroes Grove Amphitheater in Lower Paxton Township on Sunday.

The project cost nearly $2 million to provide new concession stand space in the complex.

The party was in full swing on Sunday evening, and Dauphin County officials say there was no better time to unveil the changes.

"I think you've got a lot of emotions of pride, gratitude and thankfulness, and to do all this on America's birthday here at Heros Grove is really awesome," said Dauphin County Commissioner Chad Saylor.