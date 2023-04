Donald Harris, 58, from uptown Harrisburg, was last seen on July 16, 2022. His remains were recovered on March 19.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The remains of a missing Harrisburg man have been located and identified.

Donald Harris, 58, from uptown Harrisburg, was last seen on July 16, 2022.

The Dauphin County Coroner's Office identified remains found along the 1300 block of Crooked Hill Road on March 19 as Harris.