Air quality concerns force postponement of Hummelstown Relay for Life event

The event, originally scheduled to go on today, will now be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Indian Echo Caverns in Hummelstown, organizers said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 8.

An American Cancer Society Relay for Life event scheduled for Friday in Hummelstown has been pushed back a day due to air quality concerns resulting from smoke from Canadian wildfires, organizers said Friday.

The event will now be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to organizers. It will still be located at Indian Echo Caverns, 368 Middletown Road, Hummelstown.

A second Relay For Life event in Lancaster County, which was already planned for Saturday at Conestoga Valley High School, will go on as originally scheduled, organizers said.

“Relay For Life is more than a walk," Dan Tobin, American Cancer Society director of integrated marketing, said. "It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families.

“Thanks to that shared passion, we are working to help advance the American Cancer Society mission through advocacy, research, and cancer support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.”