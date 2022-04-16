Dauphin County hotel goes up in flames

The organization says 25 adults and four children were affected by the fire.

On Friday night, fire crews rushed to a hotel on the 600 block of Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township for a reported fire.

At the scene, firefighters saw the hotel engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly upgraded to 2-alarm.

As fire crews battled the flames, the Red Cross was called in to help the people affected by the fire.

They say they are providing resources for 29 people.

At this time, the cause and origin of the fire are unknown.

This is the second major fire in the township in less than a week. On Sunday, April 10, a fire at an apartment building on the 700 block of Garden Drive left 48 people displaced.