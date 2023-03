Zoe was honored during her retirement ceremony on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on March 20.

Harrisburg Police K9 Zoe died on Friday morning, just a few days after her retirement ceremony.

Harrisburg spokesperson, Matt Maisel said Zoe took a turn for the worse on Tuesday following her chemotherapy treatment.