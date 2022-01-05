Harrisburg School District's Court Appointed Receiver resigns

Dr. Janet Samuels' last day as receiver is Jan. 29. Her resignation comes after the approval of the school district's Amended Financial Recovery Plan.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg School District's Court Appointed Receiver will resign two-and-a-half years into her three-year term.

Dr. Janet Samuels, whose last day as Receiver is Jan. 29, was appointed Receiver of the Harrisburg School District by the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas on June 17, 2019.

The school district announced the resignation on Wednesday, July 5.

The initial Receivership position outlined a three-year term. However, when appointed to the role, Samuels only committed one year to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

She ended up staying in the position longer than she originally committed in order to update the school district's Amended Financial Recovery Plan.

“I am honored to have had the privilege of serving the Harrisburg School District, and I am extremely proud of the work completed since my appointment as Receiver, especially in the area of the finance,” said Samuels.

On July 20, 2021, the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas officially approved the petition to amend the financial recovery plan.