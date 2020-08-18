Rare 1921 Babe Ruth baseball card sells at Harrisburg auction for $51,600

The American Caramel George Ruth card was graded in near-mint condition by Professional Sports Authenticator and sold by Cordier Auctions & Appraisals

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg auction on Sunday sold a 1921 Babe Ruth baseball card for $51,600 over the weekend.

The American Caramel card was graded in near-mint condition, according to David Cordier, founder and owner of Cordier Auctions & Appraisals.

The card was part of a single collection from the estate of Lee Noblett of Halifax. The executor of the estate selected Cordier Auctions and Appraisals to represent the entire collection, Cordier said.

"It was graded 7, or near-mint, by (Professional Sports Authenticator," said Cordier in a press release. "According to the PSA, this is the only card of this version in the population with this grade. The next highest are graded 3."

Because of its near-mint condition and due to a printing defect on the front of the card, the expectation was for it to bring about $8,000 to $10,000 when it was listed, Cordier said.

"When we logged into the auction Saturday morning and (the bidding) was at $20,000, we knew that something exciting was happening," Cordier said.

When bidding ended on the card, the hammer fell at $43,000 ($51,600 with 20% buyer’s premium), Cordier said.