Ramp from PA Turnpike to Route 283 East will be closed for repaving Wednesday night, PennDOT says

The ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, and traffic will be detoured.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The ramp from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Route 283 East in Lower Swatara Township is scheduled to be closed Wednesday night as workers repave the ramp as part of the highway's reconstruction project, PennDOT said Tuesday.

The ramp will close at about 8 p.m. and reopen Thursday at 6 a.m., according to PennDOT.

While the ramp is closed, traffic from the Turnpike will be detoured. Those wishing to access Route 283 East from the Turnpike will be routed north on Interstate 283 to Exit 2 (Route 441), then left on Route 441, then south onto Interstate 283 to eastbound Route 283, PennDOT said.

The work is part of an $89.4 million project being done by Hempt Bros., Inc., of Camp Hill. The project affects a six-mile stretch of Route 283 as well as parts of the Turnpike, Union Street, and Vine Street interchanges, according to PennDOT.

The project began in the spring of 2017, with the rehabilitation of the three structures carrying Newberry Road, Union Street, and Vine Street over Route 283. Westbound Route 283 was rebuilt in 2018, and eastbound Route 283 was reconstructed in 2019, PennDOT said.