Ramp from I-283 South to Route 283 East in Dauphin County to close for repairs

The ramp will be closed next week from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, PennDOT said. A detour will be in place.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The ramp from Interstate 283 South to eastbound Route 283 in Lower Swatara Township will be closed for one night next week while workers perform repairs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday.

The ramp will close from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, PennDOT said, so that workers can perform shoulder backup, paint lines and pavement markings, and install guide rail.

A detour will be in place during the closure, PennDOT said. Motorists wishing to travel from southbound I-283 to eastbound Route 283 will be detoured at Exit 2 (Route 441/Swatara), turn right at the top of the ramp, and then turn left to take Eisenhower Boulevard south to eastbound Route 283.