Ramp from Cameron Street to Route 81 South in Harrisburg to close next week

The span will close Wednesday while a $10.4 million repair project gets underway. The ramp will be closed until November, PennDOT says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT announced that the westbound Route 22 ramp from Cameron Street in Harrisburg to Interstate 81 South in Susquehanna Township will be closed next week for bridge repairs.

Work on the span will begin Monday, but the bridge will remain open until about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, when it will close until late November, PennDOT said.

The 16-span flyover bridge from Cameron Street in Harrisburg to southbound I-81 was built in 1977 and averages about 3,500 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.

The contractor will replace bridge expansion dams, repair the concrete bridge deck and substructure, waterproof the bridge deck, paint the steel components of the bridge superstructure, and replace the interchange highway lighting system.

A detour will be in place during the closure using I-81 north to Exit 72 (Linglestown/Paxtonia) and I-81 South.

This work is part of a $10.4 million contract to repair and preserve three ramp bridges within the I-81 Exit 67 interchange with Route 22. The two bridges that carry portions of the southbound I-81 off-ramp to eastbound Route 22 and Cameron Street were completed in 2019.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, PennDOT said. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.