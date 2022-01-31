Dauphin County prison inmate pronounced dead after guard found him unresponsive

A Dauphin County deputy coroner pronounced the inmate, Jamal K. Crummel, dead at 10:12 a.m. on Jan. 31.

A Dauphin County deputy coroner pronounced the inmate, Jamal K. Crummel, dead at 10:12 a.m. after he was found unresponsive almost an hour earlier.

According to a media release from the prison, a corrections officer found Crummel unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. The officer then called for medical staff, who, along with LifeTeam EMS, attempted but were not able to resuscitate Crummel with both CPR and an automated external defibrillator.

Earlier that morning, medical staff checked on Crummel and a nurse spoke to him about taking his medication. According to the media release, "Crummel refused to take the medication." He had also spent about a month at a local hospital recently.

The Criminal Investigation Division at the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the death.