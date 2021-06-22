Portion of Valley Road will be closed at I-83 intersection this weekend in Lower Paxton Township

Valley Road will be closed at I-83 from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday, June 28, PennDOT said. A signed detour will be in place during the closure.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Drivers on Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County should be aware of a planned detour near Harrisburg this weekend as workers rebuild a section of the roadway at the I-83 overpass, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

A signed detour will be in place during the closure, according to PennDOT.

Motorists traveling eastbound on Valley Road will use Progress Avenue, Route 22 and Colonial Road. Motorists traveling westbound on Valley Road will use Colonial Road, Elmerton Avenue and Progress Avenue.