Portion of I-83 North will see lane restrictions for bridge work Tuesday in Lower Paxton Twp.

Workers will place four 140-foot bridge beams on the structure carrying I-83 North over Valley Road, PennDOT said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said workers are scheduled to set four new bridge beams on the structure carrying Interstate 83 North over Valley Road in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County beginning Tuesday.

Lane restrictions will be in place on I-83 North over Valley Road from about 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, so the beams can be set. State Police will assist the contractor in conducting multiple rolling roadblocks between five and 15 minutes long on I-83 North between midnight and 5 a.m., for crews to safely set the four approximately 140-foot long reinforced concrete bridge beams on the structure.

Then, on the night of June 3, PennDOT said, the contractor will set the sign structure over the interstate at the same location. There will be rolling stoppages in both directions between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday, PennDOT said.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of Harrisburg, from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

The structure work on the project includes the replacement and widening of the existing mainline bridges at Valley Road as well as three other locations, widening the existing culvert at Slotznick Run, and construction of new retaining walls as well as new sound walls in the residential areas.

Two lanes of traffic in each direction of I-83 will be maintained during daylight hours throughout the project, PennDOT said.