Police seek to identify man accused of acting inappropriately toward female employees at two Lower Paxton Township stores

Police say the man followed the women around in separate incidents at a Home Depot and a Giant Food Store on Jonestown Road on May 27 and May 30.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lower Paxton Township are seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of behaving inappropriately around female employees at two retail locations late last month.

According to police, the man followed women around the stores in two separate incidents.

The first occurred at a Home Depot store on the 5100 block of Jonestown Road at 7 a.m. on May 27, while the second occurred at a Giant Foods store on the 5000 block of Jonestown Road at 7 a.m. on May 30, police say.

In both cases, the man was seen leaving the businesses in a tan Lexus SUV, according to police.