Police seek to identify man accused of acting inappropriately toward female employees at two Lower Paxton Township stores

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lower Paxton Township are seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of behaving inappropriately around female employees at two retail locations late last month.
According to police, the man followed women around the stores in two separate incidents.
The first occurred at a Home Depot store on the 5100 block of Jonestown Road at 7 a.m. on May 27, while the second occurred at a Giant Foods store on the 5000 block of Jonestown Road at 7 a.m. on May 30, police say.
In both cases, the man was seen leaving the businesses in a tan Lexus SUV, according to police.
Anyone who has information on the man's identity is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police officers Melinda Welcomer or Greg Sumbury at (717) 657-5656.