Police: Unruly passenger pees on bus in Highspire

Alem Gezahe Fitiwe, 57, urinated on the door of a Capital Transit bus after exiting in the June 30 incident, Highspire Borough Police say.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Highspire Borough Police have charged a 57-year-old Dauphin County man after he allegedly became unruly and urinated on the side of a Capital Transit bus after he exited.

Alem Gezahe Fitiwe is charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred on June 30 on the first block of Second Street.

Police say the bus driver reported that Fitiwe became unruly while riding on the bus and urinated on the door and step after exiting. Police determined Fatiwe was drunk at the time of the incident.