Police: Unidentified male suspect flipped shopping cart while child rode in it

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are looking for help in identifying a man suspected of assaulting a child Monday afternoon in Harrisburg.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred around 3 p.m. outside a business in the city. The man was seen flipping a shopping cart while the child was riding in it, police say.

The child was removed from the cart by an adult woman as the man fled from the area, police say.