Police are trying to locate parents of toddler found in walking alone in Steelton

The girl is between the ages of 3 and 5, and was found in the area of Swatara Street and South River Alley, according to Steelton Borough Police.

STEELTON, Pa. — Police in Steelton are trying to locate the parents of a young girl who was found walking unattended in the borough Thursday morning.

The girl, who police believe is between the ages of 3 and 5, was found near the intersection of Swatara Street and South River Alley, police said. She was wearing a diaper and a pink shirt that reads "Bestie," along with a loop earring in her left ear and blue hair ties.