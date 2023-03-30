Police are trying to locate parents of toddler found in walking alone in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. — Police in Steelton are trying to locate the parents of a young girl who was found walking unattended in the borough Thursday morning.
The girl, who police believe is between the ages of 3 and 5, was found near the intersection of Swatara Street and South River Alley, police said. She was wearing a diaper and a pink shirt that reads "Bestie," along with a loop earring in her left ear and blue hair ties.
Anyone with information on the girl's identity or her parents or guardians is asked to contact the Steelton Borough Police Department at (717) 939-9841 or email Officer Santana-Caraballo at jsantana@steeltonpa.com.