Police seek woman accused of spitting on GIANT employee in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are looking for a woman accused of spitting on a supermarket employee during an altercation on April 14.

Police say Erica Everett, 33, spat on an employee at GIANT in Harrisburg, then returned later in the day and threatened to physically harm her.

The initial incident was captured in a video posted to Facebook.

Everett is charged with terroristic threats, intimidation of a witness, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault by physical menace, and harassment, police say.