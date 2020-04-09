Police seek man accused of leading high-speed chase from Lebanon County to Dauphin County

Roy Boyer allegedly crashed his vehicle into an occupied home before fleeing on foot and eluding capture, according to State Police

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are attempting to locate a suspect accused of leading troopers on a high-speed vehicle chase from Lebanon County to Dauphin County on the night of August 24.

Roy Boyer allegedly fled from State Police when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his 2007 Ford 500 pickup truck, which was displaying a stolen license plate, police say.

Boyer fled from the stop, leading police on a chase from the area of Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township into Dauphin County, where he allegedly crashed his vehicle into an occupied home on Jonestown Road, according to police.

He then fled on foot and was not captured, police say.