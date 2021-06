Shan Allen Smith, 40, was last known to reside in Whiting, Indiana, according to police.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are searching for an Indiana man charged with unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

Shan Allen Smith, 40, is also charged with corruption of minors in a case out of Derry Township, police say. He was charged on June 21.

