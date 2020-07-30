Police seek help in identifying suspects in assault, robbery at Dave and Buster's

The alleged incident occurred Wednesday at 4:20 p.m. at the Capitol City Mall, Lower Allen Township Police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are seeking help in identifying four suspects accused of assaulting and robbing two people at a Dave and Buster's at the Capitol City Mall.

The incident happened Wednesday around 4:20 p.m., police say.

The suspects allegedly punched the victims, knocked them to the ground, and kicked and stomped them during the assault. They then stole the victims' phones and fled, police say.