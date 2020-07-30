Police seek help in identifying suspects in assault, robbery at Dave and Buster's

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are seeking help in identifying four suspects accused of assaulting and robbing two people at a Dave and Buster's at the Capitol City Mall.
The incident happened Wednesday around 4:20 p.m., police say.
The suspects allegedly punched the victims, knocked them to the ground, and kicked and stomped them during the assault. They then stole the victims' phones and fled, police say.
Anyone who can identify the four suspects or anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.