Police seek help in identifying suspected motorcycle trespassers on Capital Area Greenbelt

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are looking for help in identifying three suspects accused of driving motorcycles on the Capital Area Greenbelt over the weekend.
The trail is located between South 28th and 19th streets, police say. It is heavily used and meant for pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles, according to police.
Swatara Police said they are increasing patrols along the Greenbelt and would like to remind all to be respectful of others while using this area.
If you can assist with identifying the people in the photos, please contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 (reference Incident 20-0009063).