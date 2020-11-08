Police seek help in identifying suspected motorcycle trespassers on Capital Area Greenbelt

The alleged trespassers were captured driving on the trail, which is intended for pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles, over the weekend, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are looking for help in identifying three suspects accused of driving motorcycles on the Capital Area Greenbelt over the weekend.

The trail is located between South 28th and 19th streets, police say. It is heavily used and meant for pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles, according to police.

Swatara Police said they are increasing patrols along the Greenbelt and would like to remind all to be respectful of others while using this area.