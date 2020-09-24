Police seek help in identifying suspect in alleged assault at Dave and Buster's

The incident occurred on Sept. 20 at the establishment in the Capital City Mall, Lower Paxton Township Police say. One person was injured.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are investigating an alleged assault at Dave and Buster's in the Capital City Mall.

One person was injured in the Sept. 20 incident, which occurred around 2:52 p.m. police say.

According to police, the victim was attending a birthday party for his 8-year-old cousin at the establishment. He was leaning against a wall when another man arrived with two women and three children. The other man ran across the room and "sucker-punched" the victim in the face, police say.

The suspect continued the attack, punching and kneeing the victim until employees moved in to break up the fight.

The suspect then fled from the restaurant and left in a gray Honda Civic, according to police.