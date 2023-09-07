Highspire Borough police searching for runaway teen

Police say Xavier McGinness, 14, was last seen in the area of Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — The Highspire Borough Police Department is searching for a missing teen who they believe ran away.

Police say Xavier McGinness was last seen in the area of Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

McGinness is described as a white 14-year-old boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-9 and approximately 130 pounds.

Officers say the teen is believed to be traveling to Gloucester City, New Jersey.