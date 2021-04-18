Police searching for missing Dauphin County teen

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing teen is asked to call the Susquehanna Township Police at 717-652-8265 or 717-558-6900.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a teen in Susquehanna Township last seen on Saturday.

Alexis Borrero left a note with her intention of "running away" police said.

The teen is described as 5 feet 7 inches, with a thin build and light skin color.

Although it is unknown what she is currently wearing, she often wears Croc-type shoes, ripped jeans, or Adidas sweatpants according to police.

Borrero may be in the company of a man known only as "Dom".