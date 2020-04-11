Police searching for missing woman in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a 68-year-old woman reported missing in Dauphin County.
In a press release, state police said Karen Potter was last seen on Nov. 3 around 5 p.m. on Route 25 in Millersburg Township.
Potter is 5-foot-6, 129 pounds with gray/red hair, and wearing a purple shirt and black pants, police said. She is driving a silver Subaru Outback with Pennsylvania registration HLJ6990.
Police said Potter may be at special risk of harm or injury.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Potters should immediately contact police by calling 9-1-1 or PSP Lykens station at 717-362-8700.