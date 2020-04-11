x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Dauphin County

Police searching for missing woman in Dauphin County

Police said Karen Potter may be at risk of harm or injury.
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Karen Potter

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a 68-year-old woman reported missing in Dauphin County.

In a press release, state police said Karen Potter was last seen on Nov. 3 around 5 p.m. on Route 25 in Millersburg Township.

Potter is 5-foot-6, 129 pounds with gray/red hair, and wearing a purple shirt and black pants, police said. She is driving a silver Subaru Outback with Pennsylvania registration HLJ6990.

Police said Potter may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Log into Facebook | Facebook
Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
Facebook

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Potters should immediately contact police by calling 9-1-1 or PSP Lykens station at 717-362-8700.

Related Articles