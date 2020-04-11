Police searching for missing woman in Dauphin County

Police said Karen Potter may be at risk of harm or injury.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a 68-year-old woman reported missing in Dauphin County.

In a press release, state police said Karen Potter was last seen on Nov. 3 around 5 p.m. on Route 25 in Millersburg Township.

Potter is 5-foot-6, 129 pounds with gray/red hair, and wearing a purple shirt and black pants, police said. She is driving a silver Subaru Outback with Pennsylvania registration HLJ6990.

Police said Potter may be at special risk of harm or injury.

