Police searching for missing Lower Paxton Township man

Glenn Bechtel, 82, was last seen in the area of Jessamy Court in Lower Paxton Township this morning. He is believed to be at risk of harm or injury, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are searching for a missing elderly man.

Glenn Bechtel, 82, was last seen in the area of Jessamy Court in Lower Paxton Township this morning, according to Lower Paxton Township Police. He is believed to be operating a white 2015 Ford Expedition with PA registration DVA-9270.

Bechtel is believed to be at risk of harm or injury and may be confused, police say.

He is a white man, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with brown eyes and brown/gray hair. There is no description of the clothes he was wearing when last seen, police say.