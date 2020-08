Ashika Dhaurali was last seen at her Swatara Township home around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Ashika Dhaurali was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. 67th St. at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, police say.