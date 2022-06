The Middletown Borough Police Department is asking for help finding 12-year-old Malacha Battle.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police are asking for help finding a Dauphin County girl.

Officials with the Middletown Borough Police Department are asking for help finding 12-year-old Malacha Battle.

Borough Police say Battle is around 4 feet 6 inches tall and 135 pounds.

Battle was last seen in Harrisburg on June 25 around 7 p.m. and police say they are concerned for her safety.