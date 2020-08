Melake Marsh was discovered to be missing from his home earlier today, police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Swatara Township Police are searching for a missing teenager.

Melake Allen Marsh was found to be missing from his home on Friday, police say.

He is a Black male, about 6 feet tall and 210 pounds, police say. He was last seen wearing dark sweat pants and a dark shirt.