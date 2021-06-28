x
Dauphin County

Police responding to report of barricaded gunman in Harrisburg-area apartment complex

Residents of Pennswood Apartments are being asked to remain indoors until the situation is resolved, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Lower Paxton Township are asking residents of an apartment complex on Manayunk Road to shelter in place while officers respond to the report of a barricaded gunman in one of the residences.

The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at Pennswood Apartments, police say.

"We are asking residents to stay indoors until the situation has been resolved," the Lower Paxton Township Police Department said.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.

