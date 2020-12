The incident was reported shortly after 2 p.m., and encompasses a large area of the city's Allison Hill neighborhood, according to emergency dispatch.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.

The reported scene of the shooting encompasses 13th and Regina streets, Baily Street, Market Street, and 14th Street, dispatch says.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.