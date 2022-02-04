Swatara Township Police detective voted Officer of the Year

Det. Ryan Gartland was recently selected by a committee of his peers and supervisors to receive the 2021 Officer of the Year Award.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the Swatara Township Police Department recently voted Detective Ryan Gartland as its Officer of the Year, the department announced this week.

The award recognizes continuous, consistent dedication and unselfish effort to uphold the highest traditions of the department displayed throughout the year, the department said.

It is based on the following criteria:

Dependability

Job Knowledge

Productivity

Appearance

Performance

Courtesy

Gartland has served with the Swatara Township Police Department since January 2019 after an 11-year career with the Lower Swatara Township Police Department.

He was assigned as a Swatara Township Police Fire / Arson Investigator in September of 2019 and was then assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division in November of 2019.