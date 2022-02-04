x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Dauphin County

Swatara Township Police detective voted Officer of the Year

Det. Ryan Gartland was recently selected by a committee of his peers and supervisors to receive the 2021 Officer of the Year Award.
Credit: Swatara Township Police
Swatara Township Police Det. Ryan Gartland

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the Swatara Township Police Department recently voted Detective Ryan Gartland as its Officer of the Year, the department announced this week.

The award recognizes continuous, consistent dedication and unselfish effort to uphold the highest traditions of the department displayed throughout the year, the department said.

It is based on the following criteria:

  • Dependability 
  • Job Knowledge 
  • Productivity 
  • Appearance 
  • Performance 
  • Courtesy 

Gartland has served with the Swatara Township Police Department since January 2019 after an 11-year career with the Lower Swatara Township Police Department. 

He was assigned as a Swatara Township Police Fire / Arson Investigator in September of 2019 and was then assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division in November of  2019.

Gartland investigates all types of major crimes but is especially gifted in the analysis of very technical information including cell phone records, computer forensics and a plethora of online records, the police department said.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

In Other News

Students gift stuffed animals from Hershey Bear's "Teddy Bear Toss"